PITTSFIELD — The city has added Juneteenth to its roster of municipal holidays.
The holiday, which commemorates the ending of legalized slavery in the U.S., is celebrated on June 19 and falls on a Saturday this year. City offices will be closed Friday, June 18, according to a news release.
“The announcement delivered on June 19, marked a time of liberation, hope, and promise for the future. Juneteenth serves as a poignant reminder for all Americans that the journey to freedom and liberty has looked, and felt, very different for some of us in this country,” Mayor Linda Tyer said in a communication to city personnel on Friday. “I’m proud to know that our organization is committed to growing and taking active steps toward ensuring a wide and welcoming pathway for diversity, equity, and inclusion, also known as DEI, in local government.”
Juneteenth is already holiday in Massachusetts. Last year, the Legislature passed a bill to make it a holiday, and that bill was later signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.