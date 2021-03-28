ADAMS — An unidentified juvenile faces charges in the shooting death of a Springfield man that took place in an Adams apartment on Thursday.
Authorities say Benjamin Martinez, 34, of Springfield, died after a shooting that they are terming a homicide.
The juvenile was arrested Friday night by state police in Springfield. He faces a first degree murder charge and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court.
Martinez was found to be dead when paramedics reached the apartment, at 1 East Hoosac St. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that Martinez died as a result of a gunshot, according to Andrew McKeever, spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 9 p.m. Thursday after getting a call from someone who had found the deceased man’s body.
The shooting was investigated by Adams police, the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement issued Sunday, Harrington expressed "deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss."
“I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody,” Harrington said.