PITTSFIELD — A juvenile arrested with a loaded firearm at the McKay Street parking garage Tuesday is being held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing, according to police.
Pittsfield Police said in a statement that an officer responding to a noise complaint at the garage at 5:25 a.m. encountered three juvenile males “loitering” on the top-level parking deck.
The officer received “limited cooperation” from one of the juveniles who was inside a vehicle, then saw something that made him think one of the youths might possess a weapon, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon from Lt. Gary Traversa.
After a backup officer arrived, police found a firearm in the juvenile's waistband, Traversa said.
The remaining two juveniles shouted at the officers and ran toward a lower level of the parking area, where they were detained by police, according to Traversa. Police believe that, as the juveniles fled, they tossed several baggies of heroin that officers later located.
Police did not see the two juveniles toss the narcotics, Traversa said, and so they were released to their parents without being charged. The juvenile was ordered held without bail after his arraignment, and is set to appear in court for a dangerousness hearing Thursday, when a judge will decide whether he will be freed before trial.