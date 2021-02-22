PITTSFIELD — Emphasizing her community ties and fresh perspective, Kate Lauzon has announced plans to run for a spot on the Pittsfield School Committee.
“I feel that the School Committee is going to be where I can shine,” Lauzon told John Krol in an interview posted Sunday, when she announced her intention to pull papers.
Lauzon, who chairs the Morningside Neighborhood Initiative and was the lead collaborator for the Tyler Street Lab, said she would bring a fresh set of eyes to ongoing issues, like the high number of families who choose to send their children to schools outside the city. She noted the relationships she's built with families, teachers and local officials.
With two school-age children, she said she has first-hand experience advocating for her son’s education and his individualized learning plan. She said she decided to homeschool her children this year to make sure her son doesn’t lose ground on educational progress, but plans to send them back to public schools.
Lauzon drew a direct link between the city’s ability to provide a decent education for its young people, and retain them as students, to the success of community development efforts. The Morningside resident said she wants to help students succeed, which in turn sets the city up to thrive.
“I want to do the best by these kids, by my kids, so we have a better Pittsfield tomorrow, and 10 years down the road and 20 years down the road,” she said.
All six seats are up for reelection on the panel. The preliminary election is Aug. 5 and the general election is Sept. 23.