WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Roger Kavanagh was reelected Monday to a three-year term on the Select Board at the annual town elections.
Kavanagh, who ran unopposed, received 71 votes. He had been elected last June to serve the remaining year of former board member Doane Perry's three-year term.
Kavanagh was one of seven incumbents who were reelected for the 11 offices that were under consideration. There were no contested races on the ballot. Eighty-two town residents cast ballots.
Among the other incumbents, Eugene Dellea was reelected to a one-year term as moderator with 81 votes; Susan Lupo earned another three-year term on the Board of Assessors with 72 votes; Sue Coxon was reelected to a five-year term on the Planning Board with 72 votes; Daniel Buehler was reelected to a three-year term on the Finance Committee with 71 votes; and Earl Moffatt was reelected to a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission with 67 votes.
Three previously appointed candidates were also elected. Frank Landsberger received 26 votes for a three-year term on the Finance Committee; Gail Garrick received 75 votes for a one-year term as library trustee; and Moffatt received 69 votes for a one-year term on the Board of Health.
Write-in candidate Kathy Korte was elected to a vacant three-year term on the Board of Health with 55 votes. There was no declared candidate for that position.