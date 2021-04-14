A potential, rare mid-April snowstorm is brewing for the Berkshires from Thursday night through Friday, prompting government forecasters to post a winter storm watch following a soaking rainfall beginning before dawn Thursday.
Heavy, wet snow is possible, especially for higher elevations of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter storm watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Saturday. A few inches of snow could fall in the hill towns above 1,500 feet, making travel difficult, the forecasters stated.
Depending on the track of a coastal storm expected to develop off southern New Jersey and Delaware, a substantial rainfall on Thursday may transition into an overnight snowfall, impacting the Friday morning commute.
Pointing out that the forecast could change quite a bit, meteorologist Thomas Wasula at the government forecast office in Albany, N.Y., predicted a range of 3 to 8 inches of snow over portions of the Berkshires.
A storm will bring widespread rain to the area with rain mixing with & changing to snow Thu night into early Fri especially across the higher terrain. A heavy wet snow of 6+ inches is possible for the Berkshires & southern Vermont mainly above 1500 feet.
“Bottom line, keep the shovels, and snowblowers handy,” said Wasula. “A heavy wet snow is likely over the higher terrain, and accumulating snow in the valleys is possible.”
Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly Thursday night into Friday, with predawn lows in the upper 20s to low 30s over the mountains, and low to upper 30s in the valleys. Friday’s highs will struggle to reach 40 compared to the normal mid-50s in mid-April.
The prolonged storm is expected to drop one to two inches of precipitation on the region. “The rain/liquid equivalent is desperately needed in some areas with very dry conditions over the past month or so,” Wasula pointed out.
Western Massachusetts has been in a mild drought, according to the state’s Drought Management Task Force. Precipitation since Jan. 1 is about 50 percent of average totals.
The return of wintry weather, following Thursday’s moderate to heavy rainfall, is likely to come as a rude awakening for area residents who have been enjoying a run of mostly sunny, unusually mild days after April 1, when a half-inch of snow fell following a snow-free March.
Forecasters note that the dynamic, potentially volatile storm system taking shape for the end of the work and school week will draw on moisture from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.
Temperatures are expected to ease back to seasonable levels through the weekend into early next week.