The editor's notebook: A worthy cause. A welcome back. A lasting legacy.

If you missed Fred Rutberg’s column last weekend, The Berkshire Eagle’s annual Local Journalism Fund campaign is underway.
If you responded to his call by donating within the campaign’s first week, thank you. To those of you who have yet to do so, I hope that you will contribute at berkshireeagle.com/donate.
I can report that donations are coming in and the campaign is off to a great start, but it is far from over.
Your giving allows the newsroom to expand the resources it directs to reporting on health, education, economic development, and arts and culture.
For example, thanks to everyone’s donations in the fund’s first year, we were able to hire Aaron Simon Gross as our arts and culture reporter. (I will say that Aaron has done an outstanding job. Thank you!)
The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund is a charitable fund and your donations are tax-deductible. We are grateful, too, to the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, which manages the fund.
A WELCOME BACK
In other newsroom news, veteran journalist Greg Sukiennik rejoined The Eagle this week as news editor.
Greg, a Pittsfield native, began his journalism career at The Eagle in 1995. Back then, he covered Pittsfield City Hall and the Consent Decree. If you were reading The Eagle then, you’ll remember the byline and his reporting.
As news editor, Greg will be spending time on the news desk alongside fellow editors Tom Tripicco, Mitchell Chapman and Evan Berkowitz. But Greg will also sharpen his pencil by reporting and writing news articles on a regular basis.
Greg’s news experience brings a lot to the table here: After his first stint at The Eagle, he was a general assignment reporter and night desk supervisor at The Associated Press in Boston and then joined ESPN.com as an editor. Most recently, Greg was reporting and editing for several newspapers in Vermont — and he was breaking lots of news to our north.
Once again, we’re proud to have Greg back in the Berkshires. Greg knows Pittsfield, the Berkshires and The Eagle's mission — to be the finest community newspaper in the country.
His email gsukiennik@berkshireeagle.com if you would like to reach out.
A LASTING LEGACY
Like many of you, I am sad that Charles “Chip” Joffe-Halpern of Williamstown is no longer with us. But I am grateful for the time he was here — he leaves a long-lasting legacy through his work.
I met Chip and his wife, Ellen, and their then-young children on a news assignment in the 1990s. I was then a reporter for the North Adams Transcript and spent time covering his efforts to connect uninsured people with health insurance. His work (with Ecu-Health Care in North Adams) must have helped hundreds — probably many, many hundreds — of people get the health insurance coverage they needed, especially in North County.
To my way of thinking, Chip literally saved lives because he stopped at nothing to ensure that people had the health insurance they needed.
Earlier in his life, Chip also was a news photographer with the North Adams Transcript. We never worked together, but we had that shared experience. And I always appreciated his respect for journalism, too, which was deeply rooted.
In recent years, Chip was a member of The Eagle’s advisory board of local readers and his advice and feedback for the newsroom was always generous and helpful guidance.
To his family and friends, I extend my deepest condolences. So many people and families were helped by his caring and commitment to people’s health and well-being. We have many blessings to count, thanks to Chip.