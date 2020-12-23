Back in the 1950s, the annual outdoor Christmas displays outside the Slade family home up in Clarksburg were so popular, they often resulted in traffic jams. Think of it: Traffic jams. In Clarksburg.
In fact, on Christmas night 1953, the Slades returned home from their own driving tour of neighborhood Christmas displays to find they couldn’t “get near their own driveway,” the North Adams Transcript reported, “because of the numerous cars” — as many as 50 at one time — “parked near their home, attracted by the Slades’ own display.”
Eventually, the Slades made it past the crowd that Christmas night. And when it came time to turn in, they turned off the display’s lights.
But, outside, the crowd wasn’t hitting the sack. They were still looking. Car horns beeped in protest. The “horn-blowing motorists forced the Slades” to turn the display’s lights back on, the Transcript reported, and the festive spirit continued even later into the night.
Popular event
Sixty-seven years later, the annual outdoor Christmas displays remain a point of pride in the heart of Mrs. Barbara Pomeroy, the daughter of the Slades and the crafty elf behind the homestead’s holiday setup.
Now living in Pittsfield, Mrs. Pomeroy, nee Janet Barbara Slade, recently called me to share her recollections of those grand Christmas displays she made outside her childhood home in Clarksburg. After that conversation, I checked out our newspaper archives, which confirmed how popular those displays were back then. According to newspaper reports, hundreds of motorists would drive by or park outside the Slade home to take in the annual Christmas scene.
One year, a Nativity scene featured life-size kings and shepherds and sheep against a backdrop depicting Bethlehem, complete with “stucco houses, a stone wall and evergreens.”
Another year, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and dancing elves took center stage.
Everything about Mrs. Pomeroy’s Christmas displays was life-size or larger: The scenes needed to be seen from the road. The front door often served as the focal point of the scene where, for example, the creche was situated or where the Clauses were positioned. But, Mrs. Pomeroy’s displays often had various other characters traipsing over the snow-covered front yard, presumably en route to check out the main action.
If you’re reading this today, your mind’s eye might be picturing a modern-day display of inflatable, lighted Christmas characters on the front lawn. But, remember, this was the ‘50s, and inflated, lighted Christmas characters were 50 years or so in the future.
Indeed, Mrs. Pomeroy — blessed with artistic talent — crafted each display component and every decoration by hand. She made the Santa, the elves, the shepherds, the sheep. It was a sight.
As the displays attracted and delighted onlookers, they were regularly reported on in the local newspaper. It was a cycle that, with each year, meant the displays grew in popularity and fueled Mrs. Pomeroy’s ambition.
A reported transition
For example, take the Transcript’s December 1956 write-up in the Clarksburg news section. The headline: Attractive and Varied Yule Displays Featured in Town.
The story begins: “On the lawn of the 150-year-old Musterfield house on Middle Road, owned by Mr. and Mrs. C. Stafford Slade, where outdoor displays are a tradition, the scene is an old-fashioned one this year. Hiding in an old-vintage car with lighted headlights is a young couple dressed in driving costumes of the Gay Nineties. Another young couple stands near the porch where Mr. and Mrs. Claus are located.
“The work of Mrs. Barbara Slade Armstrong” — Armstrong was Mrs. Pomeroy’s married name at that time, “it is all hand-made and painted. Colored lights effects in all windows of the house and around the house complete the scene. Wiring for lighting and sound effects was done by Mr. Slade,” young Barbara’s father.
Not all of the annual displays went off without a hitch.
In 1954, the Transcript’s headline was “Santa Claus and Wife Get Bad Reception.” On Monday, Dec. 13, 1954, the display was lit for the first time that season. The next day, a ferocious rainstorm, accompanied by heavy winds, moved in and wrecked it.
But, that storm didn’t douse Mrs. Pomeroy’s commitment. She got back to work and repaired the damage. “As much as possible is being salvaged for the rest of the holiday season,” the Transcript reported.
As for what happened that eventually put an end to the Slade family home’s displays? Well, life happened. You know how that goes.
But, nevertheless, the memories — of the smiles that her yuletide displays brought to the faces of friends and strangers alike back in the day — still linger in Mrs. Pomeroy’s heart. And not even a bad storm could have dampened her Christmas spirit back in 1954 or, for that matter, today, in 2020. And that, my friends, is the endurance of the Christmas spirit. Burning brightly. Warmth everlasting. Despite the storm.
Merry Christmas, Mrs. Pomeroy. And Merry Christmas to you, too.