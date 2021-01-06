STOCKBRIDGE — Barbara Vacarr will step down as CEO of Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health to become an independent consultant, the center has announced. Her last day at Kripalu is Jan. 31.
Robert Mulhall, Kripalu's vice president of programming and business strategy, will serve as acting CEO after Vacarr's departure. A timetable to select a permanent replacement for Vacarr was not included in a news release announcing her departure.
Vacarr, who came to Kripalu in 2016, will serve as a consultant supporting women in leadership roles and holding board positions for organizations that are aligned with her areas of interest, according to the news release. She did not return a call Tuesday seeking comment, but in a prepared statement Vacarr said, "I look forward to staying connected to Kripalu and the Berkshires where I have made my home."
One of South County's leading employers, Kripalu in June laid off 90 percent of its almost 500 employees when it shut down operations for the rest of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for the center on Tuesday said that Kripalu has yet to set a reopening date.
During the pandemic, Mulhall worked with Vacarr and the rest of Kriplau's leadership team to maintain off-site operations, including online offerings that to date have delivered more than 75 programs to over 9,000 people. Mulhall, who came to Kripalu four years ago as an external consultant, has two decades of experience working in both the nonprofit and for profit sectors.
“Robert Mulhall brings decades of experience and insight to the role of acting CEO, and we look forward to working closely with him," said Marcia Feuer, the chairman of Kripalu's board of directors.
Under Vacarr's leadership, Kripalu experienced record-level financial performance, numerous organizational awards, and a deep commitment to increasing diversity efforts. Under her leadership the organization developed a new strategic plan to direct the organization’s path forward and meet the challenges of a dynamic and changing world.
“We are immensely grateful to Dr. Vacarr for her tireless work and valued accomplishments over these past years," Feuer said. "This period of global pandemic is something none of us anticipated, and we are very fortunate that we entered this time from a place of strength due to the hard work of Barbara and the entire Kripalu team. The board looks forward to moving ahead with the shared goal of a seamless and smooth transition that honors Barbara and benefits Kripalu."
A psychologist and adult educator who holds a doctorate in psychology and human development, Vacarr has spent 30 years developing programs that support human growth and organizational transformation.
She was the founding director of the Ph.D. adult learning program at Lesley University in Cambridge, and served as president and CEO of Goddard College in Vermont before coming to Kripalu. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Vacarr is also a member of the Women President's Organization, a peer advisory group that connects women presidents and CEOs of privately held, multimillion dollar companies.
“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the entire Kripalu community for their incredible support, dedicated teamwork and well-earned accomplishments that have brought us to this moment of change," Vacarr said in her statement. "I feel privileged to have served as Kripalu’s leader, a place that welcomes so many seeking transformation and healing. My care for Kripalu goes far beyond the role of CEO, and I have great faith that the organization will continue to thrive in the capable hands of Robert Mulhall."
Born and raised in Ireland, Mulhall held positions in accounting and finance at PricewaterhouseCoopers early in his career, then received several awards for his work as a social entreprenuer before moving to India to lead global health programming efforts in partnership with UNICEF, the Gates Foundation and the government of India.
He joined Kripalu in 2017 as an external consultant supporting both the board and leadership before assuming his current position in 2019. Since becoming vice president of programming and business strategy two years ago, Mulhall's role has expanded to include oversight of the center's registrations, guest services marketing and production. A lifelong meditation practitioner, Mulhall is also a Kripalu-certified yoga teacher.