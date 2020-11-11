ADAMS — L.L. Bean, the Maine company known for its clothing and outdoor recreation equipment, is bringing a pop-up store to town on Friday and Saturday.
The company's Bootmobile and Pop-Up Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Adams Visitors Center Parking Lot, 3 Hoosac St. The shop will offer some of the company's fall and winter products at a special discount, according to a news release.
Visitors will also have a chance to win a $300 L.L. Bean gift card.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1148055692360544/.