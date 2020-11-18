LEE — The Laliberte Toy Fund is kicking off the local holiday season of giving by accepting applications for and donations to the seasonal fundraiser. The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Applications can be found at Lee Elementary School, the Lee Head Start Program, the Lee Food Pantry on Railroad Street, the lobby of Lee Memorial Town Hall, the Lee Youth Association on Route 102, St. Mary’s School on Orchard Street, and the post offices in Tyringham and Lenox Dale.
Organizers say they are anticipating more requests than usual due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, will be distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.
Donations are being accepted, with a goal of $7,000. Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
The fund has received initial donations totaling $400.
Today’s gifts:In memory of
David Scarpa Sr., Michael Andrews, Richard Tart I, Bob & Betty Scarpa .... ..$75
The Potter, Carlino & Santolin Families ...................................................................$50
Ethel & Bill Noonan, Dan, Jane, Kevin & Danny Toomey, with love, Donna & Jim....................................................................$50
Melissa Bona, with love, Shannon, Kayla & Laura Toomey........................................$25
My husband, Marshall Coty, my daughter, Kelly Coty, from Jeanette Coty............$125
In lieu of cards
Pat and David Carlino............................$50
Donna and Jim Toomey.........................$25
Today’s total: $400
Total to date: $400
To reach goal: $6,600