LANESBOROUGH — Once on life support, the local ambulance squad is breathing on its own thanks to an improved cash flow, more EMTs and a new, full-time director.
The volunteer emergency service has seen its revenue increase fivefold over the past two fiscal years, allowing it to hire its first full-time director and save enough money to fund nearly the entire cost of a new ambulance.
The service, a division of the Lanesborough Fire Department, recently was issued a two-year license after an annual inspection in December, according to Fire Chief Charles Durfee. Typically, the licenses are for one year.
"For the first time in the history of our department, the ambulance passed inspection without a problem," Durfee told the Select Board recently. "Our paperwork was in perfect order."
During a recent meeting, the board agreed with the Ambulance Enterprise Committee to fund the director's position at an annual salary of $41,000. The board unanimously appointed committee member Jennifer Weber as director and replaced her on the committee with volunteer Jonathan Trybus. In addition to administrative duties, Weber will be available to answer weekday calls, which has been a problem in the past.
The directorship had been part time and was only filled in recent years if the ambulance account had enough money to pay for a part-time salary. The ambulance enterprise fund will pay the salary, with the town picking up the cost of benefits.
Weber already had been performing some director duties, Durfee said, mainly taking over billing. Since her arrival in 2018, billing revenue has gone from $30,600 in the budget year 2018-19 to $92,000 for the first half of fiscal 2021, which began July 1. Collections are projected to rise to $150,000 by the time the fiscal year ends June 30.
Weber works in a dentist's office and has experience with administrative work in the medical field.
"She is phenomenal at billing," Durfee said. "She came in and turned things around."
"Billing is the biggest hurdle Jen faces," said Selectman Gordon Hubbard, who had been president of an ambulance service in New York state. "If she can handle this, it's a win-win."
Clearing financial and staffing hurdles has been a problem for the Lanesborough ambulance squad in recent years. Not only was it strapped for cash because of inconsistent collection of service fees, but it had trouble getting volunteers to respond during daytime calls.
Town officials resolved a previous staffing issue, in April 2018, by hiring two new full-time Department of Public Works employees who would double as EMTs during their weekday public works shifts. At that time, state law required that two EMTs respond to all medical calls. Since then, the state has waived the two-EMT requirement, instead requiring that at least one EMT or paramedic and a first responder ambulance driver respond to a call.
Currently, Lanesborough has 11 EMTS, with three in waiting: two who need to pass the state test and one finishing up training. If the numbers hold, the town will have the most EMTS on staff since about 20 years ago, when it had 18, Durfee said.
"It would be nice if we can have a solid 10 [men and women]," he said, "but 14 would be phenomenal."
Durfee was hopeful that the Fire Department would be able to ask at the June annual town meeting for town money to help pay for a new vehicle, valued at about $260,000. He said the ambulance revenue would be able to cover three-fourths of the cost.