LANESBOROUGH — The Select Board wants citizen help finding a new town administrator.
The three-member panel is seeking applications to serve on a search committee, with seven residents already submitting their letters of interest.
Meanwhile, the board will begin advertising for resumes for potential candidates to succeed Town Manager Kelli Robbins, who resigned effective Wednesday.
Robbins was town manager in name only, actually having the powers of a town administrator, which, unlike a town manager, cannot hire and fire municipal employees. The use of town manager goes back to when Robbins' predecessor, Paul Seiloff, was the day-to-day boss at town hall.
Since the board anticipates it may need three months to fill the position, it is seeking an interim administrator, possibly from outside local government if a suitable temp can be found.
Board Chairman John Goelach said at a regular bi-monthly meeting Monday the town attorney recommended against an internal search for a temporary administrator.
Selectman Gordon Hubbard pitched the idea that Lanesborough Chief Financial Officer Amy Lane-Carmody fill the interim role. "I think Amy can do the job, she is more than talented," Goerlach said.
Selectman Michael Murphy was opposed to hiring from within. "Bring in an interim [from outside] and keep everybody [in town hall] where they belong," he said.
The board could still chose an interim municipal department head, if it cannot recruit one not already working for the town.
Sudden resignation
Robbins informed the board last week she was resigning after three years on the job. She told The Eagle she already has a new job, but didn't say what it is.
She earned $84,000 annually as town manager, with a pay raise to $90,000 scheduled for the new fiscal year starting July 1.
Robbins resignation was unexpected, according to Goerlach.
In an email exchange with The Eagle, Robbins said she has been "privileged to work with some very talented, conscientious, hard working" town employees.
"Each and every one of the people at the town hall and DPW work full weeks, and beyond what they are paid to do. The fire department and ambulance is filled with noble volunteers who give freely of their time on a weekly basis. The officers in Police Department also do their part," she wrote.
Hubbard praised Robbins' leadership during her stay at Newton Memorial Town Hall.
"Kelli served Lanesborough well and her skills helped the town move forward. When necessary, she held the line and gave good advice," Hubbard said in a phone interview.
Robbins was one of seven finalists the board interviewed in spring 2018 to succeed Sieloff, who announced in March of that year that he was retiring.
Robbins came to Lanesborough with 15 years of town government experience. She had been the executive secretary, the equivalent to a town administrator, in Holland since 2015. She also served as an administrative assistant in that town from 1995 to 2000.
In between, she earned a law degree and a bachelor's degree in business management.
Her resume also includes several years of experience working for or serving on the Board of Assessors in Holland and Monson.