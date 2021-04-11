LANESBOROUGH — Lanesborough is under financial pressure to fix its sewer system, town officials say, or face daily fines than could amount to tens of thousands of dollars.
Under a consent decree signed this year with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the town is ordered to put its municipal wastewater pipeline network into compliance with state regulations.
"Basically it's a complete failure," said Town Manager Kelli Robbins.
Should the town violate any part of the consent decree, the municipality could face, for each violation, daily fines of $100 for the first 15 days, $250 the next 15 days and $500 each day beyond 31 days. For example had any violation occurred since the decree took effect Jan. 13 and lasted through April 10, the total amount would be more than $34,000.
According to the decree, MassDEP has been poised to fine Lanesborough $6,610 for noncompliance. The state agency says in the agreement the penalty will be waived if the town meets the consent decree requirements within six months of it being signed.
According to the town and MassDEP, top issues are the town's failure to monitor the amount of wastewater entering the system and to document that the system is in compliance.
The consent decree is the result of MassDEP repeatedly, since 2016, asking Lanesborough to provide information to prove its sewer system meets Massachusetts and federal environmental regulations.
Select Board Chairman John Goerlach says the non-compliance boils down to the town not accurately documenting how much wastewater is being treated.
"The only repairs were installing flow meters and doing paperwork," Goerlach told The Eagle. "There's no leaks in the system, nothing like that."
The system serves properties on the Lanesborough side of Pontoosuc Lake and the center of town. The town sewer lines are tied into the Pittsfield sewer system, with wastewater treated at the city's municipal plant off Holmes Road.
Goerlach and Robbins say flow monitors have now been installed where Lanesborough sewer pipes hook up to Pittsfield's sewer system.
In addition, the town must "control discharges" of fats, oil and grease into the sewer system; prevent groundwater, storm water runoff and subsurface drainage from getting into the pipelines and ensure the property hook-ups into the system are in compliance.
Further, MassDEP is requiring an annual report from the town by March 31 on the average daily flow of wastewater in the town system, peak infiltration and peak daily flow.
MassDEP wants to make sure Lanesborough's compliance meets the requirements of Pittsfield's permit for its wastewater treatment facility.
The initial cost of Lanesborough meeting the consent decree mandates is being covered by money from the town's Reserve Fund. Robbins asked for and received from the Finance Committee, at a recent Zoom meeting, a $20,000 transfer from the fund to pay for the flow meters and engineering. The account contains money set aside for unforeseen or unexpected expenses during the fiscal year.
Kleinfelder, an engineering firm with an office in Springfield, was retained to oversee measures to bring the system into state compliance.
The five-person Finance Committee voted 4-0, with Ronald Tinkham abstaining, to spend the $20,000. "We need to do right now what Kelli wants," said committee member Robert Reilly.
Robbins says voters at the annual town meeting in June will be asked to take money from the town's Sewer Enterprise Fund to repay the Reserve Fund.