LANESBOROUGH — Town officials are one step away from interviewing finalists to become the town's next police chief.
The Police Chief Search Committee has arrived at five semi-finalists from a stack of 28 resumes of law enforcement personnel who want to succeed Police Chief Timothy Sorrell. None of the five are from Berkshire County, according to Sorrell, who is advising the committee but is not a voting member.
The town's top cop is retiring as of June 30 after more than 34 years in law enforcement — all with the Lanesborough Police Department, the last six as the chief.
The committee on Tuesday voted to send a list of questions for the semi-finalists to answer. Once the written responses are returned to committee, Chairman Rob Reilly will distribute copies to the full committee, whose members will score the answers and recommend the three finalists.
Before those names are forwarded to the Select Board for interviews at a public meeting, Reilly said the committee needs to do a "deep dive" to thoroughly vet the candidates' law enforcement careers. He and the committee wants to ensure it has an accurate picture of each finalist.
"This is absolutely a must," committee member Aaron Williams said during Tuesday's Zoom meeting.
The extensive background checks come with a cost, likely several thousand dollars, according to the committee.
Sorrell has offered to use surplus funds from his department to pay for the added review of the candidates. "It's a good way to spend that [surplus] money," the chief said.
Sorrell, 55, is a Lenox native and Marine veteran who earns an annual salary of $88,000, with two years plus remaining on his contract.
During his tenure, Sorrell has often had to defend the need to be fully staffed to serve a municipality of about 3,000 residents. Lanesborough has five full-time officers, plus the chief and nine part-time officers.
The size of the department may seem large given the town's population, the chief has noted in a prior Eagle interview, but he and his officers are kept busy with Lanesborough located in the heart of the Route 7 corridor that includes the Berkshire Mall and Pontoosuc Lake.
Sorrell is just the town's fourth police chief since the department was created in the early 1960s. He was appointed by the Select Board in May 2015 to succeed F. Mark Bashara.