LANESBOROUGH — Lanesborough residents, having a problem with a municipal employee or town elected official? A neighbor causing you trouble?
Townspeople now have a formal process to lodge a complaint, and if substantiated, will be dealt with quickly, according to a new policy the Select Board recently adopted.
The three-member board at it's April 12 meeting approved the guidelines, proposed by town hall employees. They have been concerned about complaints, especially involving town hall workers, being occasionally brought up at Select Board meetings — without warning — and often without the knowledge of the person or town department targeted.
"All we're asking is if someone has a complaint ... we should get to know the who, what, when and where," said Amy Lane-Carmody, the town's chief financial officer.
Under the complaint policy, citizens must fill out a form found on the town's website to file a grievance against a town worker, elected official or another citizen. The written complaint is forwarded to the town manager, who as Lanesborough's human resources director, has seven days to act. If the complaint is against the town manager, it will be sent directly to the Select Board chairman for possible action by the full board.
The town manager must resolve the complaint within 30 days. Under the policy, any disciplinary action taken will be kept confidential per collective bargaining agreements with unionized town workers or municipal personnel policies. The complainant will not be made aware of the disciplinary action.
If the town manager rules the complaint unsubstantiated, the complainant will be notified.
Should the complainant be unsatisfied with how his/her complaint was handled, the person can get on the agenda of a Select Board meeting, said board Chairman John Goerlach.
He or she also has the discretion to make the Select Board publicly aware of the complaint.
"I don't think we as a Select Board need to know every complaint lodged against [a town employee] until [the town manager] feels we need to act on it know," said Selectman Gordon Hubbard. "I'm concerned [the Select Board] will be micro-managing too much."
Town secretary, Diane Stevens noted, the complaint policy goes beyond municipal personnel.
"This [policy] is not just about a complaint toward an employee, it can also be about a by-law,' said Town Secretary, Diane Stevens.
A citizen can file a complaint if the person feels someone has violated a town by-law or upset with what the complainant believes was inaction or inappropriate response to an issue or situation. The policy is also open to a town employee who wishes to complain about another town employee, elected official or citizen.
Stevens and Lane-Carmody didn't cite specific examples of when unvetted complaints not on the agenda were aired at a Select Board meeting.
However, in his first year as a Selectman, Michael Murphy has brought up concerns from unnamed residents that would be handled under the complaint policy.
Murphy said his intent wasn't personal.
"Whenever I make comments, I'm not talking about [Town Manager Kelli Robbins] and Diane, I'm talking about the town manager and town secretary — which won't always be Kelli and Diane," he said.
Prior to the Select Board hiring Robbins in July 2018, the board had a habit of discussing non-agenda items. Early on in her tenure Robbins, an attorney by trade, strongly urged the board to properly schedule topics for discussion so the public knowns when they will be public aired.