LANESBOROUGH — A local restaurant has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Biggin's Diggins announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that the employee who tested positive had minimal contact with guests.
"We are doing everything we can to assure the safety of our guests and team members," the post read, adding that the employee worked in the restaurant and not the food trailer. "In accordance with Lanesborough Board of Health, we will be closed until the remainder of our team have been tested and we have their results."
The restaurant will be sanitized, the post read, and reopen when it's safe to do so. "Some team members have already received negative test results and, per the Board of Health, will be retested prior to reopen to ensure accuracy of the results.
Several other restaurants in Berkshire County have closed recently after employees tested positive for COVID-19.