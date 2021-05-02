LANESBOROUGH — Town officials want to buy a six-figure ambulance that will pay for itself.
The Select Board is backing an annual town meeting warrant article asking voters to support borrowing toward an ambulance that will cost $300,000.
The town meeting traditionally is held the second Tuesday in June, but this year's date hasn't been set officially.
Town Manager Kelli Robbins says $49,000 in reserve partially will fund the new first responder vehicle.
"This will also be covered by the fees collected to run the ambulance, so this won't hit the tax rate in any shape or form," Robbins said last week, during the board's bimonthly Zoom meeting.
The ambulance corps, finally on financially stable ground, is making enough runs to save money toward annual payments on a loan, officials said.
In February, Lanesborough Fire Chief Charles Durfee noted that the volunteer emergency service has seen its revenue increase fivefold over the past two fiscal years. He said thanks to ambulance board member Jennifer Weber, bill revenue collections have increased fivefold, from $30,600 in fiscal 2019 to a projected $150,000 for the budget year ending June 30.
Durfee also said more EMTs are being placed on staff and, with the Select Board's backing in February, the town has hired Weber as the ambulance squad's first full-time director, at an annual salary of $41,000.