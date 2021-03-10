LANESBOROUGH — Local cable subscribers with concerns regarding their service will get to publicly ask questions and air grievances next week.
Lanesborough home and business owners served by Spectrum are encouraged to join a Zoom meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 18. The link can be found on the town website at lanesborough-ma.gov. Selectman and former town cable advisory committee member Michael Murphy is moderating.
John Maher, regional director of government relations for the telecommunications company, will be on hand to listen and might take questions directly, Murphy said.
"I've encouraged people to submit questions and concerns ahead of time to me, and I will submit them to John," he said.
Murphy called for the forum after receiving a number of calls and emails in recent months from Lanesborough subscribers unhappy with the quality of the service, such as internet speed, especially compared with the other Spectrum franchises in Berkshire County. Spectrum covers North Adams, Pittsfield, Great Barrington and several large towns surrounding those hubs.
Murphy says Spectrum customers he has communicated with are calling for a local Spectrum office to handle complaints and concerns. He says those who call the service center in the Albany, N.Y., home of Spectrum's regional office don't always get a good response from the customer service staff.
"Actually, the technicians that come out on calls are very good," he said.