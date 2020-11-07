LANESBOROUGH — The Berkshire Village section of town is getting taxpayer help to tie into a public water supply.
By a narrow margin of 55-42, Saturday's special town meeting agreed to spend $160,000 for four new fire hydrants on Summer Street, the majority — $136,412 — in betterment fees to hook up the hydrants into the Lanesborough Village Fire and Water District new water main.
The district is a separate, legal entity from the town that will use the betterment fees to help defray the costs of Berkshire Village hooking up to the water system being extended to the historic section of town. The district's water supply is replacing a contaminated, spring-fed system Berkshire Village has used dating back to the Civil War era.
That $2.4 million, federally funded project to extended the district into the village via Summer Street is expected to be bid out by December and construction could begin as early as April, according to district officials.
While the Select Board endorsed the hydrant installation, Selectman John Goerlach abstained and the Finance Committee was unanimously against the entire town funding the project.
"Water district costs belong to the water district," said committeeman Stephen Wentworth. "This could set a precedent of assessing a mischarge to the town."
However, district commission chairman William Prendergast says Wentworth's assessment of the project was "off base" based on a lack of information.
"This is about [the town] making up for problems at the spring ... for the past 50 years," he said.
Prendergast is referring to the town owning the spring that has fed water to Berkshire Village for decades. The spring has tested poorly for quality and village users have been under a boil order since September 2019. Once they hook up to the water district, access to the spring will be turned off.
The nearly three-hour special town meeting was held on the front lawn of Lanesborough Elementary School. Voters wore masks and sat six feet apart, observing COVID-19 protocols.
Basking in the unusually warm afternoon sunshine for early November, voters passed one warrant article giving the Select Board the power to negotiate payment in lieu of taxes agreements with the developers of five solar array projects in town. One has been built and four remain in the planning stage, including two targeted for Skyline Country Club.
Other funding articles approved:
• $50,000 in surplus cash to remove dangerous dead trees along public roadways.
• $44,000 in surplus funds to repair sidewalks at the elementary school.
• $42,900 in surplus funds to buy a new generator for the fire station.
• $25,432.46 in surplus funds to buy a new police cruiser.
• $15,420.29 in taxation for the first year of a four-year lease on a new police cruiser.