LANESBOROUGH — Town Manager Kelli Robbins has resigned after three years in the post.
Select Board Chairman John Goerlach said Robbins notified the board in an email this week.
"I certainly wasn't expecting it," he said. "The town will move forward despite the setback."
Goerlach didn't say why Robbins is quitting, and The Eagle has been unable to reach her for comment. The board is holding a special open meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall to discuss the resignation.
Robbins was one of seven finalists the board interviewed in spring 2018 to succeed Paul Sieloff, who announced in March of that year that he was retiring three months later.
Robbins came to Lanesborough with 15 years of town government experience. She had been the executive secretary, the equivalent to a town administrator, in Holland since 2015. She also served as an administrative assistant in that town from 1995 to 2000.
In between, she earned a law degree and a bachelor's degree in executive business management.
Her resume also includes several years of experience working for or being on the Board of Assessors in Holland and Monson.
Robbins came across during her interview as someone who meets problems and issues head-on.
"When something needs to be done, it gets done," she said at the time. "I'm not afraid to tell someone they made an error, but also willing to jump in and help them."