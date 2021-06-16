LANESBOROUGH — John Goerlach will serve another three years on the Select Board.
By a count of 215-92, the chairman was reelected on Tuesday, defeating challenger Brianne Morrison during the annual town election. The remaining candidates on the ballot won, facing zero opposition.
Only 324 of 2,359 registered voters cast ballots at Newton Memorial Town Hall —a nearly 14 percent turnout that disappointed the winner. "I'm saddened by the number of votes when I sent out 2,200 flyers reminding people to vote," said the 15-year veteran selectman.
Goerlach looks forward to helping the town hire a new police chief soon, build a new police station and find new uses for the dormant Berkshire Mall.
A newcomer to municipal government, Morrison had hoped to do better at the ballot box but was glad she ran her first campaign.
"I learned the importance of asking for help reaching out to the voters," she said. "Most importantly I wanted to show people you can run [for office]."
The five other candidates who ran unopposed and won include incumbent Stephen Wentworth and appointee Robert Reilly, each earning three-year stints on the Finance Committee.
Moderator Chris Dodig garnered a second three-year term, while Elizabeth Drury landed a seat for the next three years on the library board of trustees.
Planning Board Chairman Joseph "Jamie" Szczepaniak III grabbed another five-year stint on the five-person panel.