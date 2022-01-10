2021 was Massachusetts' third-warmest year since 1895

Last year was the third warmest in Massachusetts since 1895.
In Western Massachusetts, the average temperature in 2021 was the second warmest during that span, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information and the Northeast Regional Climate Center.
In 2021, the state experienced its warmest June and second-warmest summer, as well as its wettest July and fourth-wettest summer.
In Berkshire County, warmer and wetter conditions due to climate change are expected to produce more severe storms, worse summer heat waves and disruptions to the ecosystems that draw tourists to the Berkshires. Some of those impacts already have hit.
A warmer and wetter Berkshires climate means less snow, less skiing, bigger storms and more expensive road repairs
The average temperature of 50.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 2021 was 2 degrees above normal and 3.9 degrees above the 20th century mean, the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst said in a news release. The annual precipitation of 54.8 inches ranked ninth since 1895.
Historically, minimum temperature has risen more rapidly than maximum temperature, the release said.
The Northeast as a whole had its third-warmest year on record, the release said. Maine and New Hampshire had their second-warmest year, and Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island had their third warmest.