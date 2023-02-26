<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Leak shuts down First Street Cumberland Farms' gas pumps in Pittsfield

Cumberland Farms leak

A leak shut down the gas pumps at Cumberland Farms in Pittsfield on Sunday. 

 By Matt Martinez, The Berkshire Eagle

The gas pumps at Cumberland Farms were disconnected Sunday after a pump leak. They will continue to be disconnected until further notice.

The gas station, at 154 First St. in Pittsfield, suspended its fuel service temporarily in the early afternoon after a gas pump began leaking. As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, the pumps were disconnected at the location and the store was awaiting response from the Cumberland Farms cleanup crew.

The Eagle was redirected to Cumberland Farms corporate office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. 

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

