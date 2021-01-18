RICHMOND — Teaching music is hard enough in person. Trying to do it virtually — during a pandemic — is even harder.
So, Joy Mullen had to get creative. The Richmond Consolidated School music teacher gave instrumental lessons outside last year, but once the weather turned cold she was forced to conduct class over Zoom.
One virtual lesson featured a TED Talk by Dame Evelyn Glennie, a decorated Scottish percussionist who was deaf. After studying Glennie, Mullen’s students created presentations about her career.
One of her students, sixth-grader Cruz Swinson, emailed his presentation to Glennie and asked if she would participate in a virtual lesson with his classmates. Mullen followed up on her student’s email and as a result, Glennie spent an hour with Mullen’s class on Thursday, explaining how she’s dedicated her life to teaching the world how to listen.
“We have to think of the positives,” Glennie started the discussion, which was funded through a grant from the Richmond Cultural Council. “We wouldn’t have been able to do this if we weren’t in the situation we are in now. Something in the words Cruz used made us captivated. He expressed the passion for music and the role it plays at the school.”
Mullen’s sixth- and seventh-grade students prepared 40 questions for Glennie. One of them asked how she can listen to music, despite losing her hearing at the age of 12.
“We have a tendency to think deafness equals silence, which isn’t always the case,” Glennie said. “In my case, I get the impact of sound, but I don’t get what happens to the sound after, but I feel it in my body and paying attention to what I feel is the difference.
“We react to an initial thing, like what someone said, but do we look at their face? How it is said? Body language? The same word can mean so many things.”
Glennie often performs barefoot in order to feel the music and vibrations. Asked what inspired her to choose music as her career path, she responded: “My main inspiration was my school, which sounds ridiculous. The headmaster believed every child has a story to tell and is good at something whether it is a chief, musician, husband, wife or even explorer.
“Despite being deaf, I was allowed in the music department, instead of saying they don’t have time because I can’t hear. Everyone had permission to be part of the school, which was so important.”
Between questions, Glennie showcased and played unique instruments, including a pancake drum and a turtle figurine with symbols attached.
“Music is consistently evolving, and I can be childlike with curiosity and exploration,” Glennie said. “You learn a lot about yourself, emotions, how you deal with things — it is so important to listen to yourself.”
The students asked Glennie — who was named Scotswoman of the 1990’s decade — about her most memorable venues and performances. Glennie said favoritism is a mindset.
“I have to allow myself to be flexible enough to think whatever I am working on in terms of music, artist or instrument is the favorite,” Glennie said. “That is how we build bridges instead of walls. You’re giving yourself an opportunity to focus on whatever you’re working on and connect with a person, thing or opportunity and build a better understanding.”