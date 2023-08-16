Lebanon Valley Speedway racing community mourns death of Dalton driver Steve LaRochelle, 25

DALTON — The racing community at Lebanon Valley Speedway is mourning the death of Dalton driver Steve LaRochelle who died following a motorcycle accident last week.
LaRochelle, 25, was the son of former pro stock division track champion Paul LaRochelle and worked in the family business, LaRochelle Auto Body & Repair in Hinsdale.
A message posted on Lebanon Valley Speedway's Facebook page conveyed sorrow and sympathy: “Our hearts go out to the LaRochelle family. We lost a great racer and a great person. ... This will be a difficult time for everyone and we will all support each other through this.”
RACE DEDICATED
On Saturday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. will dedicate the pro stock feature race to LaRochelle and will continue to honor him in a race annually, said track pit steward Ryan Hogencamp.
A memorial will be held prior to Saturday's race, he said.
“This is a great family” that has many friends in racing, Hogencamp said.
“For the Speedway and the whole racing community, this was a huge hit,” he said.
Hogencamp said he understands that the accident occurred when LaRochelle’s motorcycle slid on gravel and crashed.
Dalton Police confirmed the accident occurred in Hinsdale.
Hogencamp said LaRochelle was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and then was airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center, where he later died.
Hogencamp noted that LaRochelle was an organ donor, adding, “I always said he had a great heart, so it is fitting that someone else could receive it.”
A post on the LaRochelle Racing Facebook page states, in part, “We are holding a celebration of life in his honor and will share the details when we have them.”
HIGHER PURSE
Hogencamp said business owner Gary O'Brien of Irish Trucking added to the winner’s purse for Saturday's memorial race, which is up from $700 to $1,178.
He said he expects the purse for the memorial race to grow next year with additional sponsors, but the winner’s prize will always end in a "178" dollar amount — the number of LaRochelle’s pro stock car.
He added that Paul LaRochelle is expected to race Steven’s car at Lebanon Valley for the remainder of the season “as a way to stay close to his son.”
The elder LaRochelle told The Eagle prior to the start of the 2016 season, in which they both raced at Lebanon Valley, that Steve had begun racing the year before and finished 10th in championship points as a rookie.
"So, I was pretty proud to see him up there," Paul said.
According to Facebook and other posts, Steve LaRochelle studied at both Taconic High School and Wahconah Regional High School.
He and Taylor Jean LaRochelle were married in 2022.