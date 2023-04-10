Recent brush fire in Lee is a reminder that the open burning season is almost over, according to fire officials

LEE — A small brush fire in the 100 block of Columbia Street was quickly knocked down on Saturday and contained to less than an acre of land.
While the fire was minor, the town’s fire chief said it was a good reminder that the open burning season is almost over.
The fire was the result of an unpermitted burn of brush and debris, according to Chief Ryan Brown said. Two department forestry trucks responded just before 1:45 p.m. and were able to put out the fire in half an hour.
Brown said that in spite of a Red Flag Warning on Friday noting that dry, windy and warm conditions might produce fires, the fire on Saturday was likely not worsened by the weather. However, Brown warned that upcoming weather changes might lead to changes from the state Department of Fire Services or National Weather Service.
The state’s open burning season lasts from Jan. 15 to May 1 and requires a permit from a local fire chief or fire warden.