LEE — The town has unveiled a preliminary spending plan of $26.6 million for fiscal 2022, a 4.1 increase from the current budget year.
Lee/Lenox Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen gave a brief overview of the plan Tuesday night during the Select Board's regular meeting. It calls for spending an additional $1.1 million in fiscal 2022 if the annual town meeting approves the proposed budget as is in two months.
The current municipal budget is $25.5 million. The new budget, if approved, would take effect July 1.
Ketchen gave a brief overview of the proposed spending plan during the Select Board's regular meeting on Tuesday night. He said a more detailed discussion with the Lee Finance Committee will take place in the coming weeks, before a final recommendation is sent to the town meeting for consideration on May 13.
The draft budget calls for $1.6 million in capital costs that include technology upgrades throughout the town and vehicle and equipment replacement.
Select Board Chairman David Consolati hopes federal stimulus money can help defray some of those capital expenditures.
"It would be nice to to pay for a police car all at once rather than roll it into the budget," he said.
Right now, Ketchen said the amount of property taxes needed to be raised to pay for the budget would increase by only 1.6 percent and that's not factoring in new growth which could lower that figure.
Ketchen has yet to factor in the tax impact of the added fee from Lee joining the state-backed Community Preservation Act program. Approved by voters in the November election, Lee is imposing a 1.5 percent surcharge — the maximum is 3 percent — on the assessed value after the first $100,000 on homes and businesses. The money raised is set aside for special projects to save historical buildings and places, create affordable housing, encourage outdoor recreation and preserve open space.