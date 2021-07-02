LEE — Members of the First Congregational Church in Lee, known for its iconic steeple and wide-ranging community programs, are undergoing a self-study to determine their future, before hiring a new, permanent pastor.
Doing so, officials say, will help the church continue on, amid signs that it can reach people who are not yet regular members.
The need to develop a master plan presented itself when the Rev. Bill Neil retired after a decade as pastor. Church leaders chose Rev. Jay Terbush of West Hartford, Conn., as the transitional pastor, a bridge to Neil's successor.
"I like to be the catalyst for change, at least a catalyst for reflection of where is the church is going," Terbush said.
The Michigan native, who has served as a transitional pastor in several congregations over the past 20 years, expects to serve the Lee church well into 2022.
First Congregational's lay leader, moderator David Markham, says a search committee will likely be formed in the fall when the self-assessment is complete.
"I think this church is well-positioned to attract a solid settled minister," Terbush said. "[At] a couple of my interim ministries, we had to fix the past to move forward."
A key to the church's future is increasing membership. Like many churches of all denominations, a dwindling population in the Northeast has meant fewer people in the pews on Sunday. From 2002-2008, the average membership was 176; that dropped to an average of 116 from 2009-2020.
"We're wrestling with how do we get more people involved in our church. How do we get more youth for us to survive," Markham said.
Now, the church has a 114-person membership, many active at a variety of levels, but it is an aging membership, according to church officials.
Markham and Terbush say the metric for active membership is not simply Sunday attendance.
"It's no longer about the number of people in the pews," Terbush said. "Active members used to be in church three out of the four Sundays in a month, that doesn't apply any more."
An indication the church could increase membership comes from its overall "attendance" of Sunday service during the last six months of the pandemic, which was fueled by online viewing. Before the coronavirus hit in March 2020, in-person attendance was 40-50 congregants. There was no online viewing of the service at the time.
Since Dec. 6, the combination of in-person and online attendance has averaged 104 people. It is unlikely all those were current members. For example, on seven occasions, the attendance was well above 114 — with 263 on Christmas Eve and 165 on Easter Sunday.