LEE — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to think outside the box. Others are thinking inside the bag.
It may look as Brandon Boule, a nine-year art teacher at Lee Elementary School, is presenting his students with a brown-bagged lunch, but inside the bags is everything kids need to let their creative flags fly.
"Last March when the pandemic began most thought we could be back in a couple weeks, but look what it turned into," Boule said. "Last year was a real challenge to create accessible projects because we didn't know what supplies students would have available."
Boule entered the 2020-21 school year with the idea of providing students with all the tools they need to complete projects from home, if necessary.
"There is a bit of a wow factor when you're working with material you're not used to," Boule said. "Instead of drawing time and time again, the hope is to provide a little more excitement for what is being created. I can give them different things to try out and now I know they have all the supplies they need at home."
Getting the bagged supplies to students hasn't been a challenge for Boule. Kindergarten through second grade students are present full-time and grades three through six have a hybrid schedule.
"There hasn't been a problem getting bags into their hands, but I still scramble to create [the bags] because any day could be fully remote," Boule said.
From watercolor paints to pipe cleaners and different types of paper, the bags offer students an opportunity to harness their creativity.
"It is hard to not think about the stress kids are going through and [a creative outlet] is more important now than ever," Boule said. "The creative outlets help them process stress. The fact that they can create something they are proud of is so important.
"Working on these projects remotely is very different, but I do really value it."