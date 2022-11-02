Students at Lee Elementary put themselves into a history lesson. Step by step, they honored civil rights icon Ruby Bridges

LEE — The Latin phrase “solvitur ambulando” means “it is solved by walking.”
When students at Lee Elementary School gathered downtown at 7:50 Wednesday morning, ready for their monthly walk to school, hope was afoot that a history lesson — of confronting racism — might in some way come to life.
That lesson was a moment in the life of Ruby Bridges. On Nov. 14, 1960, Bridges became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South. Bridges endured hatred as she crossed the color barrier, accompanied by federal marshals into William Frantz Elementary, an all-white school in New Orleans.
Bridges is credited with beginning integration of public schools in the South. She was 6 years old.
As the anniversary of Bridges’ famous walk to school approaches, schools around the state that participate the state's Safe Routes To School program will honor Bridges during their walks to school. On Wednesday, Lee celebrated it early.
“This gives us such a good teachable moment for these kids,” said Timothy Mertinooke, the school’s principal.
Students walked from a park near the First Congregational Church in Lee up to Lee Elementary school, some carrying signs bearing the logo of the Ruby Bridges Foundation and wearing purple to show support.
The walk is relatively short, but also rewarding for students, Mertinooke said.
“It’s about half a mile, all uphill,” he said. “It’s just right.”
Mertinooke said organizers try to do at least one such walk every month of the school year, save for January and February.
'Power to make change'
Julia Warner, a physical education teacher at the school who helps to organize the walks, prepared remarks before the procession began. She wanted to emphasize the difference that all kids can make in their community, and took notes from the Ruby Bridges Foundation before delivering the speech.
“We want them to know that children have the power to make change,” Warner said.
Organizers also want students to feel more connected to their community, said Jennifer Carlino, a physical education teacher and event organizer. For this month’s walk, students brought non-perishable food items to contribute to a community food pantry run by the Kiwanis Club of Lee.
The walks are organized each month by Carlino, Warner and first-grade teacher Lori Curtin. The kids all seem to take away something a little different from the experience, but are glad to be there.
For some students, it isn’t hard to convince them to walk. Austin Griffin’s morning is made special as soon as he sees police cars along the route.
“I like seeing them with the lights on,” Griffin said.
One officer from the Lee Department calls his name out, as the procession gets closer to the school, and gives the car’s siren a toot. They know he’s a big fan. Those are the kind of interactions students can get in a town where everyone knows each other, Mertinooke said.
Students Maddie Heath, Giana Carlino and Leah Face have made the climb together a few times. Although each walk is for a different cause, they’re more than happy to help out. In this case, something small from their home might make a huge difference in the life of someone else, Heath said.
“Sometimes we just walk to walk,” Giana Carlino said. “But it feels good to help people.”
Heath was feeling particularly inspired, and has been looking into ways to give back to the community, along with her friends.
“It’s really cool how someone so young made history,” Heath said of Bridges. “When people tell us about stuff like that, it makes us feel like we can, too.”
For students like Cara Korte and Brayden Tyer, the walk made lessons from their history class more concrete. Korte said that hearing Bridges’ story was sad, but Tyer noted that it was important to know that history.
Tyer said it feels nice to know that someone as young as Bridges can make such a difference.
At its simplest, the walk is a chance for students to be together and build community. “It’s just really fun to walk with our friends,” Korte said.