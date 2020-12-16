LEE — The town has given a Midwestern developer the green light to grow marijuana and produce pot products at the dormant Greylock Mill.
The Select Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved a special permit for Spirtas Global LLC to take control of the planned cannabis-cultivation/manufacturing project from a West Coast company. The firm now must secure a license from the state Cannabis Control Commission before work can begin to convert the paper mill into a cannabis operation.
Eric Spirtas formed Spirtas Global to follow through with the same basic indoor-only operation that California-based Zipbox Corp. proposed for the 161,000-square-foot factory.
Spirtas is president of Niagara Worldwide of St. Louis and Niagara, Wis., which bought the vacant Greylock, Columbia and Niagara mills in Lee and Lenox Dale in 2014. The commercial development and acquisition company sold Greylock to Zipbox in March 2019 for $3.8 million.
But, Zipbox ran into trouble trying to secure financing before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, forcing the company to back out and allow Spirtas to take its place.
Board Chairman David Consolati told senior project consultant Maureen Daury-Corcoran that Spirtas is on notice to get started within a year. Zipbox, which was granted a special permit from the town in March 2019, made little effort to follow through with the project.
“Zipbox never even opened the door,” Consolati said.
Daury-Corocoran said Spritas’ operational plan almost mirrors the Zipbox proposal, especially when it comes to mitigating odors.
“We will have carbon filters, and all facilities will be indoors,” she noted.
Other talking points discussed with town officials and neighbors of the cannabis agricultural facility:
• All traffic exiting the Greylock Street entrance will make a left-hand turn out of the driveway, as was the case with truck traffic when it was a paper mill. A sign will be erected indicating “No Right Turn.”
“it’s not like a paper mill with massive amounts of [truck] traffic,” Daury-Corcoran said. “Employees will be the main traffic.”
• The facility will be secured heavily and locked after hours, with plenty of surveillance cameras on-site.
• High-grade cannabis oil, extracts and edibles will be sold to wholesale and retail businesses within Massachusetts. The initial focus is on products made with CDB, an ingredient of cannabis plants that is believed to have therapeutic qualities but lacks the psychoactive properties of THC.
• The goal is to hire 50 to 75 entry-level, management and executive employees, with at least 50 percent of the payroll from Lee and surrounding communities.
Spirtas secured a community host agreement with the Select Board last month that includes a sales tax and community impact fee, each 3 percent of the company’s gross sales.
The town likely can expect increased property tax revenue from an active Greylock Mill. As of fiscal 2019, the land and building were assessed at $1.7 million for tax purposes, compared with $5 million in 2008, the year the mill shut.