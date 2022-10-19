Lee health board will hold a hearing on safety risks of a PCB landfill, whether or not the EPA and GE send their people

LEE — On a Saturday morning next month, health officials in Lee will put questions about the safety of a planned PCB landfill to a different kind of test.

Its own.

Nearly two years ago, the Environmental Protection Agency firmed up plans to have the General Electric Co. bury lower levels of the toxin, dredged from the Housatonic River, in a former quarry.

The EPA’s decision to reverse its earlier opposition to the local burial of polychlorinated biphenyls, a probable carcinogen, has withstood one legal challenge and still faces another in the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the meantime, the Lee Board of Health will take its own look through an adjudicatory hearing tentatively set for 10 a.m. Nov. 19 in the Lee Middle and High School auditorium. The date will be confirmed soon, officials say.

“The Lee Board of Health invites General Electric to participate and provide evidence at a forthcoming adjudicatory hearing,” the board said in an Oct. 11 letter to Henry Lawrence “Larry” Culp Jr., GE’s chairman, CEO and COO.

The point of the hearing? “To determine whether a large PCB disposal facility … will or will not be a risk of health to the residents of Lee and adjacent communities,” the invitation read.

The Lee board was asked this summer by the Housatonic River Initiative, a nonprofit fighting the landfill, to get involved. Early on this spring, questions arose about the legal standing local health officials have or don’t have to enter into a disputed federal environmental cleanup.

The EPA has already said it won’t attend the November session. Health officials last week invited GE’s chairman and CEO to send a representative.

The hearing will go ahead in any event, says James J. Wilusz, executive director of the Tri-Town Health Department, which serves health boards in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge. He co-wrote the letter with Dr. Robert Wespiser, chairman of the Lee Board of Health.

“Whether GE or the EPA submit anything or they don’t, the board is going to render a finding,” Wilusz said. “We are going to focus on the potential health risks with the siting of the dump. The hearing is meant to solicit expert testimony for specific issues.”

In an Oct. 5 letter, John K. Kilborn, a lawyer with the EPA’s Region 1 office in Boston, said the agency “respectfully declines” a request to appear at the Lee session. “The Permit and EPA’s cleanup are based upon the Administrative Record,” Kilborn wrote, “and the relevant information regarding the safety of the [Upland Disposal Facility] is found in the Administrative Record ….”

Battle lines

To be sure, legal battle lines are already drawn over the disputed Rest of River PCB cleanup.

Wilusz said that testimony at the November session will seek to allow members of the health board to make up their own minds about what he termed these central questions: “Is it a public health threat to residents? Or is it not a public health threat to residents?”

He added: “We’re trying to lay the groundwork for potential litigation, if it ever comes.”

In letters to both GE and the EPA, the Lee board cites a report by David J. De Simone, an independent geologist who studied the landfill site and concluded that any material that is able to escape from double liners at the landfill would likely “result in PCB contamination of the sand and gravel aquifer and the underlying Stockbridge marble aquifer.” De Simone called the location a “textbook example of where not to locate a landfill.”

In its invitation to GE, the health board says it seeks “evidence from GE disputing De Simone’s conclusions and asserting that even if his conclusions are correct, and the aquifers are contaminated, this contamination does not present risks to the health of Lee’s residents.”

In that same letter to GE, the board signals its intention to view evidence neutrally, saying it “will hold an open mind until after the adjudicatory hearing as to whether the UDF presents or does not present a health risk to the residents of Lee.”

Jeff Caywood, a spokesman for GE, said Tuesday he is seeking information on whether the company will attend the November event. That information wasn’t yet available.

EPA weighs in

Though the EPA declined to attend, Kilborn, the Region 1 senior enforcement counsel, offered written rebuttals to several points raised by the health board, including the question of location.

On the question of the landfill’s integrity, Kilborn wrote that PCBs “will be sequestered in a proven, engineered containment cell with a low-permeability cap and a low-permeability double bottom liner with leachate collection that will be inspected, maintained, and monitored to ensure that it is protective of human health and the environment.”

Kilborn also provided the town with a 140-page document that lays out the EPA’s responses to many of the issues raised in the Lee health board’s letter. In material from the EPA record, provided by Kilborn, the agency contests claims of new environmental hazards, citing layers of safeguards against groundwater contamination.

The health board is represented by Cristóbal Bonifaz of Conway, an internationally known environmental lawyer.

In a September letter to Kilborn, Bonifaz cited state laws that give local health boards the power to make “reasonable health regulations” and, in the face of what they deem to be harmful activities, to bar those activities.

While the EPA may decide the benefits of a disposal facility in Lee outweigh risks, town health officials must make a different evaluation, Bonifaz told Kilborn.

“It’s only concern is whether or not the [Upland Disposal Facility] will present a risk to the health of the inhabitants of Lee and adjacent communities,” Bonifaz wrote.

The landfill is expected to accept around one million cubic yards of sediment containing PCBs, with only materials containing more than 50 parts per million of PCBs sent out of the state for disposal.

In their exchanges, Bonifaz and Kilborn disagree over whether federal law preempts local jurisdiction on health matters. They also spar over whether the EPA’s decision to support a Lee PCB landfill was influenced by national politics.

Bonifaz writes that the Lee board “is aware that, during the Obama Administration, EPA rejected the location of [the landfill] in Lee. Yet, a few years later, EPA reversed itself under the Trump Administration and reached the current conclusion that UDF is safe. LBOH does not want to believe that EPA change of position was merely a political decision that ignored the health of the residents of Lee.”

Wilusz, of the Tri-Town Health Department, said the board will consider all the expert views it can gather, including from the voluminous EPA administrative record.