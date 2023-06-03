<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee High School class of 2023 is reminded they're 'braver than you believe'

Lee High School class of 2023 is reminded they're 'braver than you believe'
Lee seniors prepare for graduation

Lee seniors prepare for graduation at Tanglewood. 

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

School: Lee High School 

Valedictorian:  Tyler J. Moran

Isabella G. Lovato

Salutatorian Isabella G. Lovato checks her cap before the Lee Graduation. 

Salutatorian: Isabella G. Lovato

Graduation location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday, June 3

Number of Graduating Seniors: 58

Maguire Roosa

Class speaker Maguire Roosa delivers his address to his classmates at the Lee Graduation.

Memorable Moment: Class speaker Maguire Roosa ended the speech with a quote by A.A Milne that his father taught him. "If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together there is something you must always remember: You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

Lee seniors prepare for graduation

Lee seniors prepare for graduation at Tanglewood. Saturday, June 03, 2023. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)

Photos: Lee High School Graduation 2023

+51 
+51 
DSC06238.JPG
+51 
+51 
DSC06218.JPG
+51 
+51 
DSC06227.JPG
+51 
+51 
DSC06230.JPG
+51 
+51 
DSC06236.JPG

 

BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Photojournalist

Ben Garver has been photographing the Berkshire hills and people for The Eagle since 1994. In his spare time, Garver enjoys hiking and biking with his Australian cattle dog, Cheyenne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all