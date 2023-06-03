Lee High School class of 2023 is reminded they're 'braver than you believe'

School: Lee High School
Valedictorian: Tyler J. Moran
Salutatorian: Isabella G. Lovato
Graduation location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday, June 3
Number of Graduating Seniors: 58
Memorable Moment: Class speaker Maguire Roosa ended the speech with a quote by A.A Milne that his father taught him. "If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together there is something you must always remember: You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."
