Lee High School class of 2023 is reminded they're 'braver than you believe'

School: Lee High School

Valedictorian: Tyler J. Moran

Salutatorian: Isabella G. Lovato

Graduation location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday, June 3

Number of Graduating Seniors: 58

Memorable Moment: Class speaker Maguire Roosa ended the speech with a quote by A.A Milne that his father taught him. "If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together there is something you must always remember: You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."