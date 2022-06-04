District: Lee High School
Graduation location: Tanglewood
Graduating seniors: 57
Valedictorian: Emma N. Puleri
Salutatorian: Emma S. Puntin
Memorable moment:
Lee High School sent off 57 graduates on Saturday at Tanglewood.
As Owen Ivas walked up the procession line to his spot, he high fived all of his classmates.
After valedictorian Emma Puleri referred to her and her classmates as The Looney Tunes, "total goofballs in our own ways" she closed with "That's all folks!"
Class speaker Carter Geoghan reminded his classmates that money doesn't buy happiness, and encouraged them to "love life, not just live it" and focusing on those things that make us whole and what we enjoy most, one of so many things he referenced being learned during the pandemic.