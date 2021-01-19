LEE — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the launch of its new monthly cable TV show, "Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …."
Co-hosted by LitNet Executive Director Leigh Doherty and LitNet board member and local educator Roselle Chartock, each episode will delve into LitNet's past, present and future by featuring learners, tutors, individuals significant to the organization's history and development, community leaders, educational professionals and more.
The show’s goal is to spread awareness of the work the organization does, to delve into topics surrounding adult and ESOL education, and to inform the community of how it might become involved with LitNet.
In the show’s first episode, "Tutor Talk," Doherty speaks with four LitNet tutors — two seasoned, two new — about why they became involved in LitNet, what their journeys with their learners have been like and their advice to prospective tutors.
"Tutor Talk" premieres Sunday. Episodes air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays throughout the month.
Show duration is 30 minutes. Viewers can watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302 and on the Community Television for the Southern Berkshires website, ctsbtv.com, or visit litnetsb.org for other ways to watch.