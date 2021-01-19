LEE — The Lee Select Board will wait a week before deciding whether to join a citizens group in fighting the proposed PCB dump at the north end of town.
The decision was expected at a meeting Tuesday evening, but Lee/Lenox Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen announced late Tuesday afternoon that the board was postponing the session until Jan. 26. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
Ketchen said the town was having technical difficulties getting the meeting on Zoom as well as holding it in-person and live on CTSB, the local cable television access station. Until now, Lee has only held in-person Select Board meetings.
The three-member panel was expected to issue a statement on whether it would drop its support for the dump, part of the Rest of River settlement reached in February with General Electric Co., the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Lee and other Berkshire municipalities along the Housatonic.
The opposition group claims Lee violated state law by signing off on the pact without getting approval from town meeting representatives. The citizens also say the board is failing to represent the majority of the town opposed to the engineered landfill in an old quarry not far from the river.
The board has maintained the settlement is the best deal the town could hope for, and believes GE likely would win any court case the town brings against the agreement.