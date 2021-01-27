LEE — Lee Public Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunches to all students until the summer.
“Originally, we expected that this benefit would end in December, but it has been extended through the end of the school year,” the district wrote Tuesday. “Please be encouraged to take advantage of this great opportunity.”
The meals are available to all students, not just those who have been approved for free or reduced-price lunches in previous years.
Meals for January include quesadillas, pasta, tacos and more. Breakfast options include bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, cereal, juice and yogurt. Milk is offered with all meals.
Anyone with questions about lunches and fully remote students who want to receive meals, contact the district at lunches@leepublicschools.net.