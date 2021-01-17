LEE — The Lee School Committee needs to elect a new chairperson following a flareup last week of tensions between committee members.
Chairperson Christine Lucy announced during Tuesday's monthly meeting she was stepping down from the leadership role, tired of her "ethics and integrity" being called into question. She will remain on the seven-person committee.
"I have faced an uphill climb in taking the leadership role," said Lucy, who had been named to the post in July. "I am finding it's getting increasingly difficult to do this job and do it well."
Vice Chairwoman Andrea Larmon will serve as acting chairperson until the board pick's Lucy's successor, which could happen at the Feb. 9 meeting.
Lucy's announcement follows the resignation in August of veteran committeewoman Kelly Koperek, who cited a constant "tone of bullying and disrespect exhibited" toward board members. Koperek suggested a specific member, whom she did not name, was responsible for the bullying behavior.
Lucy had been named to the leadership in a 6-0 vote to succeed Andrea Wadsworth, who recused herself from that vote.
Her resignation comes on the heels of an email she received last week, in which Lucy says Wadsworth questioned her ethics for sitting on Lee Public Schools COVID-19 advisory committee made up of mostly administrators and teachers.
Lucy contacted the state Ethics Commission, which she acknowledged told her being on the advisory committee is a conflict of interest as her sister is a paraprofessional at Lee Middle and High School, and her presence on the panel could cause her sister to "gain or lose financially," from the group's recommendations to the superintendent.
But she took issue with Wadsworth's email.
"I do have an issue when my ethics, my integrity and my leadership are questioned on a regular basis," Lucy said.
Wadsworth acknowledged she had concerns about the chairperson being on the advisory committee, but said the email was not meant to question Lucy's integrity.
"No one said anything about her ethics, so [Lucy] read into that," she said. "How long can this go on that I get to be [villainized] because I am asking questions that I have every right to ask. This is about transparency."
Committee member Randy Kinnas said he was disappointed Lucy was no longer chairperson, and found it "unacceptable" that her ethics were under scrutiny.
"We need to work to work together, but some folks don't see it that way," he said.
Wadsworth asked Kinnas, "Who's not working with the board; who's not working together?"
Kinnas didn't reply.
Lucy abruptly ended the discussion with her resignation.