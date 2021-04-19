LEE — Another Lee School Committee member has resigned, the third to be leaving the panel in nine months.
Citing personal reasons in a brief resignation letter to the board, Anna Wescott is calling it quits as of May 1, with one year left on her three-year term.
Committee Chairwoman Andrea Larson made the announcement at the beginning of the seven-person board's recent meeting. Wescott did not speak about her resignation and The Eagle has been unable to reach her for additional comment.
Larmon said Wescott's presence on the committee will be greatly missed. "Personally, I would like to thank her for her teaching service. My son was blessed to have her as a math teacher," she said.
Wescott had retired from teaching at Lee Middle and High School. She was first elected to the Lee School Committee in May 2018 to fill a vacancy by serving the final year of a three-year term. In 2019, she ran unopposed and won a full term that expires in May 2022.
The committee and the Lee Select Board will jointly name someone to replace Wescott until next year's annual town election. The deadline has passed to put the seat on the ballot for this year's town election scheduled for May 17.
Wescott is the second person to leave the committee in mid-term and will be the third sitting member to leave since last summer.
In late August, Kelly Koperek resigned claiming she was being bullied by another member, but did not name that person. Meanwhile, veteran committeeman Nelson Daley Sr. has opted against seeking another three-year term on May 17. His last regular monthly school committee meeting will be May 11.
Daley has not said why he is forgoing another three-year stint on the committee.