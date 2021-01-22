LEE — As hoped for, Lee schools will return to their hybrid educational model on Tuesday.
State health officials reported on Thursday that Lee's positivity rate has dropped to 5.7 percent, down from 7.3 percent the previous week and almost half of the 9.9 percent two weeks ago.
That recent spike put Lee in the "red" the last two weeks, but has rolled back to level yellow. The red zone is the worst of the four-color levels for COVID 19 in Massachusetts.
That uptick prompted district officials to shift to all-remote learning on Jan. 11, with Jan. 26 the target date for going back to a combination of in-person and remote teaching.
"It's trending in the right direction," said Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz. Tri-Town serves, Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.
Wilusz added, "This is good news as we had just 11 new cases last week; four in one household and the others scattered among other homes."
Under Lee's hybrid learning model, two groups of students in grades 3-12 alternate days for in-person learning. On other days, students complete online assignments at home. K-2 and special education students attend school every day. Families do have the option of full remote learning.
School district officials had anticipated the temporary shift to all-remote learning, as surrounding districts had been all-remote for at least several weeks due to high positivity rates.
While Lee had seen a spike in COVID-19 cases prior to Christmas week, the majority were at the town's two elderly care facilities: Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake.
The post-Christmas spike among the general population was triggered, in part, by a restaurant employee at 51 Park who exposed co-workers to the illness. That case was reported Dec. 26, according to Wilusz. The restaurant reopened two weeks later.