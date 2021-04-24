LEE — The Lee Select Board has postponed the annual town meeting for the second year in a row.
The board, at its regular Tuesday meeting, unanimously agreed to delay until June 24 the yearly May gathering of town meeting representatives.
The legislative event will take place at 5 p.m., on the football field behind Lee Middle and High School. The meeting originally was scheduled for May 13, in the school auditorium.
Town officials pushed for the delay, in order to have more time to finalize the budget and special money articles and still have them voted on before the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Last year’s delay, into the fall, forced the town to spend, on a monthly basis, one-twelfth of its fiscal 2020 budget until the new budget was enacted.
“I hate to go later with the town meeting, but at least it won’t be in October,” said Select Board Chairman David Consolati.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 annual meeting, an event that traditionally is held on the second Thursday in May, was postponed several times, finally held in early October, in the high school auditorium. Since capacity was limited because of the outbreak, overflow seating was set up in the gymnasium, where attendees could watch the meeting via a video link.
This year, town officials pushed for an outdoor meeting to accommodate more residents and town department heads, Lee Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen said.
He noted that the town Finance Committee is reviewing the proposed $26.6 million spending plan, department by department. Once the committee makes its recommendation, the Select Board will do the same and the municipal document will be placed on the town meeting warrant.
Currently, the budget proposal calls for spending $1.1 million more in fiscal 2022, or 4.1 percent more than the current $25.5 million in expenditures that run out June 30.