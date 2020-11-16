LEE — The Locker Room Sports Bar is the latest Berkshire eatery to close for in-person dining due to the coronavirus.
An employee at the Main Street establishment has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the owner to shut down over the weekend and revert to takeout food orders only, according to James Wilusz, director of the Tri-Town Health Department. Tri-Town serves Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.
Wilusz said The Locker Room will remain closed for dine-in service until favorable test results come back from rapid testing.
The Locker Room is one of several food establishments in Berkshire County that have closed after either customers or employees tested positive for the virus or were exposed it. Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer has since suspended all in-person dining in her city due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
'I want to further commend the Locker Room and all of our other Tri-Town district Food establishments for doubling down on their efforts to ensure COVID safety protocols are in place. We are working together to continue to combat COVID-19 in our communities," Wilusz wrote in an email to The Eagle.
Wilusz confirmed the Locker Room closure on Monday, roughly three days after the sports bar closed on Friday. He said the delay in informing the public is a reporting issue.
He said the MedExpress Urgent Care clinic in Pittsfield, where the Locker Room worker was tested, is not looped into the automatic reporting system for local municipal health departments.
"We’re investigating on how to resolve that as we speak," he added.