LEE — The longtime owners of a popular sports bar and community meeting place on Main Street have sold the establishment to two other Lee residents.
Richard P. Methe and Roberta A. Boldyga, both of Lee, purchased the Locker Room Sports Bar for $750,000 from David Eisenberg and Donald J. Lucy of 723 School Street LLC, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield.
The sale closed Monday, two days after a fundraiser took place at the pub honoring Lucy’s nomination to the UNICO Baseball/Softball Hall of Fame. Lucy was a three-sport athlete at Lee High School, where he also served as Eisenberg’s football coach.
The new owners obtained a mortgage on the Locker Room Sports Bar with Greylock Federal Credit Union, according to registry documents.
Neither Methe nor Boldyga could be reached for comment Wednesday, but Eisenberg said the new owners intend to keep the establishment in its current state.
“Business as usual, from what I understand,” Eisenberg said.
“No immediate changes planned,” the new owners wrote Monday in a message posted on the Locker Room Sports Bar'’s Facebook page.
As of Wednesday, that Facebook post had received 72 comments, most of them expressing thanks to the past owners and encouragement for the new ones.
According to Eisenberg, negotiations between the buyer and the seller began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
“We’ve been working with these guys for almost two years now,” he said, leading to word getting around of a possible sale.
The bar suspended dine-in service for a time last November after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The bar opened on Labor Day weekend in 1991 on the site of the former Tristany’s Restaurant, Eisenberg said. Lucy and William LeGrant were the original owners. Eisenberg joined the ownership group in 1995.
The late Michael Tristany and his wife, who immigrated to the United States from Italy in the early 20th century, opened their first business, a grocery store, on Main Street near the current site of the pub in February 1909, according to Eagle files. They opened Tristany’s Cafe next door to the grocery store.
Michael Tristany, who died in 1944, was an avid sports fan who often allowed local teams to use his truck to travel to other Berkshire municipalities to play games. Eisenberg said he believes the Locker Room was one of the Berkshires' first true sports bars when it opened 30 years ago.
“It’s been a long time,” Eisenberg said, referring to the former owners’ tenure. “Twenty-five years for me and 30 for Donnie. It was just kind of time to transition and do other things.
“It was hard,” Eisenberg said, referring to the decision to sell. “We’re certainly going to miss all the people who came through the front door and all the help that we had.”
The former owners benefited from owning a sports bar during a resurgence in the fortunes of Boston’s professional sports teams. The Red Sox and the Patriots won multiple championships during the time Eisenberg and Lucy owned the Locker Room. The Celtics and the Bruins each won championships once.
“Owning a sports bar at that time was pretty good,” Eisenberg said.
The Locker Room became a place where local sporting accomplishments and other milestones were celebrated.
“The thing that we’re really going to miss is all the student athletes who came up and celebrated with us over the years,” Eisenberg said. “There were many Western Mass. championships for both boys and girls. Birthday parties, graduations, weddings. We celebrated a lot of different things.”
In 2004, the Locker Room's kitchen was expanded. The clientele began to change after the town of Lee banned smoking, according to Eisenberg.
"When the town went non-smoking it became much more family-friendly, I would say," Eisenberg said. "It was a very diverse group."