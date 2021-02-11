LEE — The local school district will need to raise about 3 percent more in tax revenue next year just to retain the current level of services.
If adopted by the Lee School Committee and approved at the annual town meeting, the public education assessment to Lee home and business owners will jump $284,000, to $9.78 million, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, according to schools Superintendent Michael Richard.
"We're not looking to add staff and we're not looking to add programs," Richard told the committee's finance subcommittee Tuesday night. "The majority of the increase is from contractual [obligations]."
The actual proposed spending plan is up $229,000, or 2.2 percent, increasing from $10.38 million to $10.6 million. Richard says plans to use $725,000 in school choice money and other revenue will cover the difference between the assessment and budget increases.
The superintendent also presented the preliminary budget request to the full school board Tuesday.
The finance subcommittee and full committee will review the budget in more detail at their March 9 meetings. A public hearing and full committee vote will take place in April.
Barring any unforeseen expenses, Richard is confident that the bottom line is set.
"I feel pretty safe to say it won't change a bit," he told The Eagle on Wednesday