LEE — Most liquor license holders in town will get a pass on fees for 2021, saving thousands of dollars at a crucial time, as the coronavirus pandemic is causing significant hardship for the industry.
The Lee Select Board, acting as the town's licensing authority, has waived the entire cost for 20 restaurants, bars and inns for the right to serve alcoholic beverages for the next 12 months.
The board's decision Tuesday saves those establishments a combined $14,000.
"If we can [waive] this fee, anything at this point would help them," Selectman Sean Regnier said. "I'm sure they will appreciate it."
Seven license holders are excluded from the waiver.
"No package stores and no convenience stores, because they never closed," Selectwoman Patricia Carlino said.
Since the 18 restaurants and two innkeepers with liquor licenses have been closed or had limited service because of COVID-19 protocols, the board said they qualified for the waiver.
The majority of the eateries — 16 — have all-alcohol licenses, with an annual fee of $750. Two innkeepers also have the same license, with two restaurants each paying $250 for a beer and wine license. In all, the 20 licenses account for $14,000 of the $17,250 in annual license revenue to the town. The remaining seven licenses bring in $3,250 to the town's coffers.
Liquor license renewals in the commonwealth for next year were due by Nov. 30. Those license holders in Lee who already forked over the fee will get a rebate.
Lee joins a growing list of Berkshire communities giving a break to liquor license holders next year.
Last month, North Adams and Dalton reduced their liquor license fees for 2021; Lanesborough did the same, waiving the entire cost, saving licensees a total of $13,150.