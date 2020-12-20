LEE — A Ludlow contractor is 1,800 linear feet from completing the new, larger, state-funded $4.9 million water main that will increase water pressure and aid in the redevelopment of the Eagle Mill.
Borges Construction has halted the project, having, since late July, laid OVER 7,000 of the 9,000 linear feet from the town reservoir/water treatment plant to Canal Street across from the mill along the north end of Main Street.
“All work stopped as of [Dec.11]. It will resume in late March, depending on the weather. [Borges] has until July 1 to complete the project,” said Lee Department of Public Works Superintendent Al Zerbato.
The contractor is installing a 12-inch waterline, replacing a 6-inch pipe. The nearly 1.7-mile infrastructure work will help with the estimated $60- to $70-million redevelopment of the dormant Eagle Mill.
The principal developer, Jeffrey Cohen, recently received Lee Planning Board approval to revise the original plan. The redevelopment now calls for more housing and less commercial space because of the coronavirus pandemic adversely affecting the retail industry.
Borges is laying pipe from Bradley Street to Greylock Street, down East Center to Center Street, crossing in front of Joe’s Diner at the north end of Main Street. From there, the new water main will go under the railroad tracks, past the Eagle Mill, ending at Canal Street.
The head of the new water main from Reservoir Road to Bradley, via an easement on private property, will be completed next spring.
The project is the first of two that will enlarge water mains through the heart of Lee.
But, replacing the aging, smaller water main on Main Street remains on the back burner.
Bids for that project were expected to be opened in early February, but town officials canceled that when they realized they needed to give contractors more information in their packets.
Money set aside for the estimated $2 million to $3 million project, water-user fees and other revenue sources will pay for the Main Street work, pending approval through a special town meeting or annual town meeting.
There is no timeline for when the second phase will be put out to bid, according to Zerbato.