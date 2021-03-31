LEE — A plaintiff suing the Lee Select Board's refusal to oppose a PCB landfill in town looks to oust the board's chairman during the annual town election.
Robert Jones, a transplant from Great Barrington is challenging veteran Selectman David Consolati, a 12-year veteran of the three-person board.
Jones filed nomination papers to get on the May 17 ballot while Consolati will seek the Republican nomination during the local political party's caucus 7 p.m. on April 9 at Lee Memorial Town Hall. The Democratic caucus is the night before, April 8 at a time to be determined. Jones is also seeking the Democratic nomination, according to party officials.
The ballot will be finalized after the caucuses.
Jones, who moved to Lee in October, is one of for townspeople who recently filed a lawsuit in Berkshire Superior Court claiming the board lacked the authority to reach a settlement — with town voter approval — with General Electric for the Rest of River clean up. The remediation plan includes burying 1 million cubic yards of sediments containing polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, in an engineered landfill. The facility is planned for an old quarry not far from where the sediment is being dredged from the Housatonic River.
In announcing his candidacy in an email to local media, Jones said the Select Board "has been unresponsive to the will and wishes of their constituents, voices unheeded."
Consolati isn't surprised he's being challenged by the PCB dump opponents and hopes voters remember all the good he has done for the town.
"When I got on the board 12 years ago, the paper mills (all but one) had closed," he said in an Eagle interview adding the town has been thriving since the closures.
Pending multiple caucus candidates for each elected office on the May ballot, the remaining races appear to be uncontested.
According to Lee Town Clerk Christopher Brittain, incumbent moderator Sarah Wright is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 1-year term.
Incumbents Peg Biron and Thomas Unsworth are, respectively seeking five year terms each for Planning Board and Housing Authority. Both look to secure Democratic caucus support to secure a spot on the ballot.
So far, only one candidate is on the ballot for the two Lee School Committee seats up for grabs. Randy Kinnas is seeking his first full, three-year term. He was appointed last fall to serve out the final months of Kelly Koperek's term as she resigned from the seven-person committee in October.
Incumbent committeeman Nelson Daley Sr. has opted against re-election.