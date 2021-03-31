Robert Jones, one of four Lee residents suing the Lee Select Board for backing a PCB landfill in town, is challenging board chairman David Consolati in the May town election. The board last year reached a settlement with General Electric that includes burying 1 million cubic yards of sediments PCBs dredged from the Housatonic river in an engineered landfill. The contaminated material disposed of in this quarry near Woods Pond, which is just north of the site, is visible in the upper-left portion of the photo.