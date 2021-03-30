LEE —With little fanfare and no debate, the Lee School Committee has backed a new budget of $10.6 million that calls for nearly 3 percent more in tax revenue from home and business owners.
By a 5-0 vote on Monday night, the seven-person board endorsed a spending plan for Lee Public Schools in fiscal 2022 that will increase the current budget of $10.34 million by 2.1 percent. In dollars, that's a $226,000 bump up in the spending plan that runs out on June 30. Committeewoman Andrea Wadsworth abstained from voting while committeeman Nelson Daley Sr. was absent from the Zoom meeting.
The vote followed a brief budget presentation by School Superintendent Michael Richard. During the public hearing no school committee members asked questions or commented on the budget and no one from the public watching spoke up.
Richard said contractual obligations and hiring two additional para- professionals to assist special education students are driving the budge hike.
"Next [school] year, we'll spend a good part of our time negotiating new contracts as all the contracts will expire [June, 2022.]", Richard noted.
If approved by town representatives at the annual May meeting, the tax burden to Lee property owners will be $9.78 million, up $281,000 or 2.97 percent more than educational assessment of $9.45 million for fiscal 2021.
The fiscal year 2022 begins July 1.
To close the gap between the overall budget and assessment, Richard said the district will spend $725,000 in school choice funds and another $100,000 in so-called circuit breaker funds. Lee has a healthy school choice cash flow as 160 students have opted into the district for the current academic year, compared to 108 leaving the Lee school system.
The prekindergarten through grade 12 district has an enrollment of 661 youngsters, about evenly split between Lee Elementary School on the hill behind Lee Middle and High School. Lee Public Schools has a payroll of almost 160 teachers, administrators and support staff such as custodians and cafeteria employees.
Richard said the goal when the 2021-22 academic year likely begins in late August is a return to pre-pandemic learning with all students in the two schools at the same time.
Since mid-September of last year, students and teachers in both school buildings have been under a hybrid model, a combination of in-person and remote learning.