Subject to annual town meeting approval, the Lee School Committee has approved a fiscal 2022 budget of $10.6 million; Lee taxpayers funding $9.78 million of the spending plan. Lee Middle and High School students are shown here on the first day of school in mid-September, 2021 The school district plans to go from the hybrid model currently in place of in-person and remote learning to all in-person when the new school year begins in September.