LEE — Lee is a step closer to getting its second recreational marijuana store.
Following a two-hour public hearing on Tuesday night, the Select Board unanimously backed a special permit for Forest Wilde LLC to convert the Cork 'N Hearth into a facility to manufacture and sell marijuana products.
The 3-0 vote followed mixed support for the project, dominated by the potential impact the facility would have on traffic on the state highway.
The Zoom meeting also featured comments and dozens of letters from Lee residents, along with several Berkshire business people, saying the company should have a chance to succeed.
However, Lakehouse Inn owner Cody Gavin felt the marijuana store didn't belong next door to his establishment.
"We believe the business makes a drastic change to the neighborhood and the business is drastically different than the Cork 'N Hearth," he said.
The Lakehouse Inn owners were also among the opponents who felt the winding stretch of Route 20 would pose a problem for vehicles entering and exiting restaurant property without the help of a left-turn lane.
Proponents felt the impact wouldn't be a problem and the business should be welcomed into town.
The Select Board agreed to review the traffic issue, as well as odor control from the building, after three months, six months and one year of operation.
"I think we're overreacting to what's going to happen [with traffic], based on Canna," said Selectwoman Patricia Carlino.
Carlino referring to similar fears about traffic troubles — which never materialized — after Canna Provisions opened the town's first pot shop nearly two years ago on Housatonic Street just off the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The Lee Planning Board has already approved the project's site plan and a 380-square-foot addition to the front for secured storage of cannabis products.
Jeanne Carmichael, of Lee, and Cassandra Purdy, of Roxbury, Conn., principals of Forest Wilde, will now seek a license to operate from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. The developers plan to buy the Cork 'N Hearth, which remains open for dine-in and takeout dinners, according to its website.
The restaurant sits between the Lenox Town Beach and the Lakehouse Inn.
Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis was among several town officials who remained concerned about the traffic impact.
"I think there's a seriously higher vehicle count coming in and out of the site than the applicant alludes to," DeSantis said during the Zoom meeting.
A lack of a left turn lane was also a concern, the developer noted that the traffic count doesn't meet the criteria for a third lane on the state road.
Some opponents also wondered whether Forest Wilde had enough parking on site, but project consultant Peter D'Agostino said the 46 spaces, most of which are in the rear of the building, was adequate.
"We have zero concerns on our parking capacity," he said. "It's one of the largest parking lots in the state [for a cannabis store]."
D'Agostino noted off-site employee parking could also be an option to maximize customer parking.
The main entrance to the store would be at the upper level from the parking area and the developer has agreed to have traffic-control measures in place for peak times.
Forest Wilde says it would need four to six months to convert slightly less than half the 4,550-square-foot eatery into retail space. The remaining space would be mostly for manufacturing cannabis products, as well as office space.